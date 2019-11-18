At Saint Al’s, Canyon festivals, see the trees and support women’s health, Meals on Wheels

The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees runs Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at the Boise Centre. The annual event has raised more than $10 million dollars to improve healthcare in our community. Idaho Statesman file photo

Is there really a better way to get into that holiday spirit than wandering through a magical forest of extravagantly decorated Christmas trees? I think not!

Add in a variety of family-centered events, music and performances, and you have a tradition that is not to be missed. Hold up — two traditions that are not to be missed.

▪ The 36th anniversary of the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees kicks off next week at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.

In addition to a wonderland of trees, wreaths and other decor, the event will feature visits with Santa, a train display, an interactive LEGO display, gift shop, a children’s scavenger hunt and so much more.

Senior Day is Nov. 27. All seniors are admitted for $3, and it includes a Senior Tea from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Family Day, Nov. 30, there will be carnival games and special appearances by the “Frozen” Snow Sisters and other princesses, superheroes and “Star Wars” characters.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27, 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Admission at the door is $8 general, $5 seniors, military and children 3-12, and free for children 2 and younger.

A Gala Celebration will be held Nov. 26, and a Fashion Show and Luncheon on Dec. 2. Both are sold out.

This year all proceeds for Saint Al’s will “support the women’s mobile outreach program which will bring the latest advancements in screening tools to our rural communities in order to detect cancer in its earliest stages when it is most treatable.”

For more information, go to saintalphonsus.org/festival or call 208-367-8733.

▪ The 27th annual Canyon County Festival of Trees starts Nov. 29 at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa.

In addition to the display of trees, centerpieces and wreaths, families can enjoy holiday shopping and pictures with Santa.

On Nov. 30, there will be a Breakfast with Santa (8:30 to 10:30 a.m.) and a Paint & Sip Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

Admission is $5 general, $3 seniors and children, and $15 for families (up to six members).

The Breakfast with Santa is sold out, but tickets for Paint & Sip Night are $40, and the Gala Dinner and Auction (Dec. 2) is $100.

All proceeds go directly to supporting Meal on Wheels in both Caldwell and Nampa. The organization delivers nutritious, low-cost meals to the elderly and those not able to provide meals for themselves.

For more information, go to canyoncountyfestivaloftrees.com or call 208-459-0439.