Clicks that count! Boise band’s music video to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

What’s your YouTube watch history look like?

Makeup tutorials? Target/Trader Joe’s hauls? ASMR? Mukbangs? All of the above? (Raises hand.)

Whether you need tips on improving your eyeshadow-blending game or assistance with falling asleep, YouTube has you covered.

It’s kind of an addiction, but super helpful.

I never thought my clicking on a video would actually help someone other than myself, though — aside from that person’s channel, of course.

But Boise brothers Sean and Kyle Luster of high-energy pop-rock band Red Light Challenge have done just that.

They have partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County for a music video release of their song “Why Won’t You,” which was shot at a few Treasure Valley locations and includes a cast of local actors, community members and children.

It was the kids in the video and all the fun they were having that prompted the Lusters to give back to an organization that would give Treasure Valley youngsters access to these types of activities all year long.

So for every 5,000 views — combined on Facebook and YouTube — the “Why Won’t You” music video gets from now until Nov. 20, the brothers will donate $25 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, up to 50,000 views.

And it takes only $25 to provide a member in financial need a membership for the school year, giving “young people a wealth of programs and activities to prepare them for real-world success.”

The video was released on Sept. 10 and had nearly 10,000 views by Monday.

“We’ve put on interactive music programs with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in the past, so we are extremely proud and excited to be able to give back to them with our new music video and hopefully increase community awareness of their organization,” explains Sean Luster.

“Having people listen to our music and watch our music videos inspires us to keep working hard at doing what we love. If we can use our music video for ‘Why Won’t You’ to inspire kids and give them a chance to have more opportunities in life, then that would mean the world to us,” adds Kyle Luster.

Check out the video at facebook.com/redlightchallenge or on YouTube.

And for those local businesses interested in matching their donation for an even bigger impact, email redlightchallengeband@gmail.com or call 808-499-9535.