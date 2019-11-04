Protect yourself, others with free flu shots and more at health screening in Nampa

The flu season is upon us.

And soon you might find yourself surrounded by coughing mouth-breathers.

To avoid joining that congested crowd, hit up the free community health screening on Nov. 14 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Sherman Elementary School, 1521 E. Sherman Ave., Nampa.

Free flu shots will be available, while supplies last. Idaho State University faculty and student clinicians will provide a variety of other services as well, such as blood pressure checks, cholesterol/blood sugar levels/HIV/hepatitis C testing, dental exams, hearing/eye screenings, medication reviews, nutrition assessments and more.

“Every year Idaho reports multiple deaths due to the influenza virus. A flu shot not only protects you, but those around you,” explains Dr. Glenda Carr, screening organizer and Idaho State University-Meridian clinical assistant pharmacy professor.

People 18 and older without health insurance or with limited access to preventative health care may participate.

Free boxes of food will be provided by The Idaho Foodbank.

The full screening process lasts about an hour and a half. And those in immediate need of additional care are provided appointments at low-cost/free Treasure Valley clinics.

No appointments are taken. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Community Health Screening Program began in March 2010 and has screened more than 1,000 adults,” according to a news release.

For more information, call 208-373-1700 or email healthyU@isu.edu.