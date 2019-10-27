Avoid sticker shock and shop the Ski and Snowboard Swap

Shop for new-to-you ski and snowboard gear and clothing at the Ski Swap on Nov. 1-3 to benefit the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. Idaho Statesman file photo

As we get closer to winter (I’m crying inside), I have to ask my powder hounds, “How’s your gear situation?”

In need of some equipment, but the thought of paying retail pains you more than a ski jump face-plant?

This weekend has your back!

The 69th annual Ski and Snowboard Swap hits the Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, on Friday-Sunday, Nov. 1-3.

Shop the South and Center Expo buildings for used skis, poles, boards, boots, goggles and more.

Sale hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pay a $5 admission on Friday, and $3 on Saturday and Sunday. Bring a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission on Sunday and get in free. There is no admission charge for children 11 and younger.

For those who have gear that spends more time in the garage than on the slopes, sell it at the swap.

Bring in your used items for check-in at Expo Idaho from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; or 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.

If your equipment sells, the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation will take a 25 percent commission and cut you a check for the rest.

The BBSEF provides “competitive alpine, free-ski and snowboard programs for the youth of the Treasure Valley.”

For more information, call 208-336-5295 or go to bbsef.org.