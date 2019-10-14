Celebrate survivors, honor loved ones at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

SHARE COPY LINK

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

People proudly drape themselves in pink and communities join forces to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, research and education.

One of the largest network of events that shines a light on the issue is the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The noncompetitive 3-to-5-mile walk helps the American Cancer Society “fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Saturday, Oct. 19, plan on joining others to support those affected by breast cancer at Making Strides of Treasure Valley. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and the walk will start at 10 a.m. at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.

Festivities after the walk include a survivor engagement area, vendors, family activities and food trucks.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising and donations are encouraged. Last year, 700 walkers in the Treasure Valley raised more than $50,000.

“Because of the determination of Making Strides supporters, the American Cancer Society is there for people in every community affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction,” explained Wendy Fisher, Senior Community Development Manager.

For more information, go to MakingStridesWalk.org/treasurevalleyid or contact Fisher at 208-422-0175 or wendy.fisher@cancer.org.

Move, Track and Donate for a Million for Metastatic

Rebecca Hirschi, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in late 2017, has launched a campaign to earn a million dollars to help fund critical research for MBC.

This is a virtual event where everyone is encouraged to count your miles for a week and donate a dollar for each mile you run, walk, bike, horseback ride, etc. — in other words, every mile you move.

The campaign started Oct. 12 and will continue through Saturday, Oct. 19. Every cent donated will go directly to the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City for research.

MBC is “stage four breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (most often the bones, lungs, liver or brain). “ There is no cure, but with every donation, the possibility to finding one gets that much closer, researchers say.

For more information on the campaign, visit millionformetastatic.com.