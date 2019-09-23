Helping Works
Upcycling event gives expired materials a second chance, and gives landfill a break
Materials go quick at ZeroLandfill - Upcycle Day
Whenever there’s an opportunity to reuse, repurpose or recycle, we should take advantage.
And such an occasion is upon us!
ZeroLandfill, an upcycle day, is Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Business Interior of Idaho Warehouse, 351 N. Mitchell St., Suite 200, Boise.
The event, hosted by the International Interior Design Association, allows the public to pick up expired materials, collected by volunteers and donated by local architecture and design firms, rather than letting the items end up in the landfill.
From 9 a.m. to noon, browse through product samples (think fabric, carpet, brick, tile, laminate, upholstery, wood, etc.) and take home whatever you find useful. For free.
Free stuff and helping the environment — not bad!
Since 2012, ZeroLandfill Boise has diverted more than 40,000 pounds of materials from the landfill.
Although the target audience is typically teachers, artists, crafters and hobbyists, if you are able to use such materials in your work, check it out.
Want first dibs on the items? Volunteers who help weigh and sort donations on Thursday, Sept. 26, will be invited to a special advance screening.
For questions, email Kayla at kayla@pivotnorthdesign.com.
Comments