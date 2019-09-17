Take steps towards the care and the cure at Boise Walk to Defeat ALS

Walk to Defeat ALS gives hope and support to survivors The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to not only raise awareness about ALS, but also the critical funds needed for research and for people currently living with disease to live their lives to the fullest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to not only raise awareness about ALS, but also the critical funds needed for research and for people currently living with disease to live their lives to the fullest.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a “progressive neurodegenerative muscular disease that affects a person’s ability to breathe, eat, move and swallow.”

Come together as a community and join ALS survivors to fight this disease on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Boise Walk to Defeat ALS.

The 5th annual charity walk, hosted by the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, is a day to raise awareness and fund services, such as support groups, home visits and educational resources for families living with the disease.

With the Evergreen Chapter assisting patients in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska, participants are supporting the cause on a local level.

The 2.5-mile walk starts at 11 a.m. at Esther Simplot Park, 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise, with check-in at 10 a.m.

The family-friendly event will also have children’s activities and music by Bertha Control and the Rhythm Method (hats off to that name).

And if you get hungry, Papa John’s has you covered.

There is no fee to participate; however, walkers who raise more than $75 in donations will receive a free T-shirt.

All funds raised are tax deductible and go to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, which served almost 850 patients in 2018.

“We would not be able to provide the services and care to local ALS patients without our donors’ engagement and support,” explains Pauline Proulx, Executive Director of the Evergreen Chapter.

To find out more about registration, fundraising tools and the cause, go to web.alsa.org/BoiseWalk.