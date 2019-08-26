Helping Works
Find unique works at Art in the Park and help the Boise Art Museum
Art in the Park is a pretty special Boise thing
As August wraps up this week, you might be thinking about your September social calendar.
Let me take care of that weekend following Labor Day.
A very popular cultural event is celebrating 65 years, and you’re invited. Art in the Park is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
The annual festival needs no explanation, but just in case ...
It’s an opportunity to meet and purchase works from hundreds of artists and is the biggest fundraiser for the Boise Art Museum.
You’ll find a plethora of arts and crafts to adorn both the inside and outside of your home, and even items to fancy up yourself, like clothing and jewelry.
From metal yard art to glass works, from paintings and photography, you’re sure to find that must-have piece.
And before you know it, we’ll blink and Christmas will be here, so it’s an ideal place to shop for a unique gift for that someone special.
Bouncing from tent to tent, booth to booth, can definitely work up an appetite. So visit one of several food vendors to help keep your “hangry” in check.
And bring the kiddos! There will be a variety of hands-on activities to keep them entertained.
The event is free to attend. For details on parking and shuttles, go to boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.
