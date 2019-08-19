Cool off your pup with a pool party to benefit Nampa dog parks

Dogs get their day at the pool Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Pooch Party, Stroll and Splash. The dog-only swim continues to help fund dog parks in Nampa. Idaho Statesman file photo

The season for outside water play is almost done, and before we know it, we’ll be busting out scarves and boots (totally stoked for that, by the way).

Give your dog one last hurrah before the weather turns and join Nampa Parks and Recreation for the annual party that attracts tons of people and their fur buddies.

The Pooch Party, Stroll and Splash is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Lakeview Park, located at Garrity Boulevard and 16th Ave. in Nampa. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

The day consists of many activities for pets and their humans. Start off with a one-mile walk through the park, and then unleash your dog for some splish-splash fun in the Lakeview pool. Remember, this is a dog-only swim; no peeps allowed.

There also will be pet-friendly vendors, entertainment and a raffle.

And don’t forget to register your dog for the contests.

Proceeds from the event go toward Nampa’s Amity Dog Park, as well as funding to start a second dog park in Nampa.

The cost is $25 for early registration and $30 after Tuesday, Aug. 20. It includes an adult T-shirt and doggie gift. The cost is $10 for each additional dog (doggie gift included, but no T-shirt).

Sign up at nampaparksandrecreation.org/198/Pooch-Party or call 208-468-5858.