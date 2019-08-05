Volunteers are needed for the 65th annual Art in the Park

The Welcome Center is just one of many volunteer positions for Art in the Park, Sept. 6-8. Courtesy of the Boise Art Museum

One of Boise’s most popular cultural events is only a month away.

The 65th annual Art in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 in Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.

Held each September on the weekend following Labor Day, the open-air festival provides an opportunity for visitors to meet and purchase works from more than 200 artists.

In addition to arts and crafts, there are food vendors and children’s activities, which makes it ideal for families.

It’s undoubtedly a Treasure Valley tradition (the crowds don’t lie) and wouldn’t run nearly as smoothly without the community’s help.

For those interested in lending a hand, the Boise Art Museum is welcoming volunteers 14 and older, although some assignments are for 18 and older.

Positions are available in a variety of areas — from Welcome Center staff to helping with event setup and take-down — and during a range of times to accommodate everyone’s schedules. To review a list of positions still in need of volunteers, click the Sign Up Today button at boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.

For questions regarding signup, email Leslie Elgin, Boise Art Museum Art in the Park coordinator, at aip@boiseartmuseum.org, or call 208-345-8330, ext. 114.

Humana Food and Fund Drive

As part of the “March Out Hunger” campaign, Humana, a leading health and well-being company, is hosting a food and fund drive for The Idaho Foodbank to draw awareness to food insecurity for veterans.

Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the following locations, through Aug. 16.

▪ Dick Eardley Senior Center, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise

▪ Home Helpers, 5537 N. Glenwood St., Ste. B, Garden City

▪ Humana, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Ste. 120, Meridian

▪ Les Schwab Tire Center, 2901 12th Ave. Road, Nampa

▪ Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Way, Nampa

In addition, monetary donations can be made at idahofoodbank.org/humana-food-and-fund-drive. For every $10 donation, The Idaho Foodbank is able to purchase 50 meals.