Party and pedal with a point at Boise Goathead Fest, help bicycle nonprofits

The Boise Goathead Fest parades through Downtown Boise Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, celebrating cycling, beer and creativity in spite of Idaho's infamous tire-puncturing goathead thorn.

Goatheads ... again?

Yeah, I know, goatheads were the subject of last week’s column, but what can I say — ‘tis the season for the monster weed.

But this time around, we’re gonna trade the dig-it-up-and-bag-it talk for an event that recognizes the puncturevine’s change of heart.

Instead of terrorizing bike tires, the thorny bugger will be giving back to bicycle nonprofits on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3, during the Boise Goathead Fest.

The second annual event, which has replaced Tour de Fat, was created by the Boise Bicycle Project and nonprofit bicycle partners to celebrate “Boise’s diverse and growing bicycle community.”

The party kicks off on Friday, Aug. 2, at Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. From 5-9 p.m., families can enjoy an evening of local art, music, performances, food and drinks, including limited edition Goathead beer from eight breweries.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 3, get your costumes and team themes ready for the pedal-powered parade. Register at 10 a.m. at the Idaho Capitol steps, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise, and plan to ride at 11 a.m.

After the parade, head on over to Cecil D. Andrus Park for the “wonderfully weird” festival from noon to 5 p.m.. It features bicycle-themed performances, music, food, more Goathead beer and local Goathead art.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to local bicycle nonprofits Boise Bicycle Project, Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance, Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association, Dirt Dolls, Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League.

It’s free to attend, but parade registration is encouraged at boisegoatheadfest.com.