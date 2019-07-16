Support local nonprofits and get a clean pet at Broadway Vet

Got a dirty dog? Community dog wash fundraiser is the answer! Broadway Veterinary Hospital is hosting a community dog wash fundraiser for Fuzzy Pawz Rescue and The Idaho Foodbank. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broadway Veterinary Hospital is hosting a community dog wash fundraiser for Fuzzy Pawz Rescue and The Idaho Foodbank.

As temperatures hang out in the upper 90s, it’s a struggle to stay fresh and dry.

Your pets are feeling it, too.

So, how is your four-legged buddy smelling? Ripe?!?!

To those of you who are guilty of putting off the chore of bathing your loyal companion, I get it, and I’m with you. The procrastination is real in my house! But so is the scent of ... well ... dog.

So it’s time. But instead of wrestling with your mutt, the shampoo bottle and the sprayer, let someone else do the dirty work.

Load up your doggy for a trip to Broadway Veterinary Hospital for operation “Sparkly clean canine.”

A community dog wash fundraiser will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Broadway Vet, 350 E. Linden St., Boise.

The suggested donation is $10 per dog.

And 100 percent of proceeds will be divided between two charities — Fuzzy Pawz Rescue , which “provides dogs and cats a second chance when they are in a shelter or pound,” and The Idaho Foodbank

The owners of Broadway Vet will also match all donations.

And while your pooch is getting a scrubdown, grab a bite from the The Rusty Dog food truck on site and pick up a dog cookie at Pups Best Munchables. After all, your dog deserves a little treat after this, right?

For those who like free stuff (that would be everyone), there will also be prizes given away for every paid wash. You could win a free nail trim, exam or microchip for your pet.

All dogs must be on a leash and well-behaved.

For more information, call 208-344-5592 or check out the Facebook page.