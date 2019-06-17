Volunteer on Boise Kind Day to get involved and show you care

Take part in the inaugural Boise Kind Day on Saturday, June 22, and make it the biggest day of volunteering Boise has ever experienced. Idaho Statesman file photo

As Ellen always says, “Be kind to one another.”

It’s simple, yet so powerful.

It’s amazing how you can make someone’s day with even the smallest gestures of politeness and thoughtfulness.





There’s no doubt that kindness goes a long way.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And even though it should be a no-brainer to be nice to others, sometimes you need that reminder of how important it is to “be the good” and how impactful it would be if everyone were on board with that mindset.

In March during the Treefort Music Festival, Mayor Dave Bieter launched the communitywide initiative Boise Kind, which “highlights, protects and promotes the community’s core values and helps to ensure Boise remains kind and welcoming.”

It’s about “fostering a kind, welcoming community through encouraging acts of kindness.” I’m getting pay-it-forward vibes.

It’s also designed to help “individuals moving here understand what it means to be a Boisean.”

And as part of the initiative, residents are encouraged to volunteer for Boise Kind Day service projects on Saturday, June 22.

Bust out the SPF! There are several projects to get your gloved hands into, such as removing goatheads from the Foothills, sprucing up parks, and helping Zoo Boise prepare for an opening exhibit to name a few.

Volunteers can pick up their gear on Friday, June 21, at the Boise Kind Day kickoff celebration from 4-8 p.m. at The Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets in Boise.





Meet your fellow do-gooders and enjoy music, food and drinks from Barbarian Brewing and Mad Swede Brewing Company.

All volunteers will get a Boise Kind T-shirt and a kindness kit.

“A central part the Boise Kind initiative is inspiring and participating in acts of kindness — big and small — in our community,” said Mayor Bieter. “Boise Kind Day is a perfect opportunity to get involved with your community and show how you and your friends and family care about your neighbors.”

Sign up for projects at boisekind.cityofboise.org/kindness-in-the-community/boise-kind-day.