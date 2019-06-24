Alive After Five provides music, beer, fun and a way to give back

Celebrate summer with Alive After Five Alive After Five features national and local musicians, beer and vendors every Wednesday, June through August, at the Grove Plaza. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alive After Five features national and local musicians, beer and vendors every Wednesday, June through August, at the Grove Plaza.

Alive After Five kicked off earlier this month and music fans were pumped.

Actually, the excitement went beyond just concertgoers, because who doesn’t appreciate a much-needed break from the weekly grind filled with tunes, beer and friends? Right ... everybody!

And as you scoot outta work a tad early this Wednesday, June 26, to get dibs on a good spot to chill, make a mental note to pack a few extra dollars that day.

Volunteers assist with the beverage service at Alive After Five and, in turn, help raise money for three community nonprofits.

So as you throw back a cold pint or two while enjoying the foot-tapping tunes of Australian blues rock guitarist Hamish Anderson, be mindful to throw a couple of dollars in the tip jars for the summer concert series’ Tips for Charity program.

All tips from beverage purchases for the month of June will support CATCH, which collaborates with community partners “to end homelessness for families by inspiring stable housing, financial independence and resilience.”

July’s beneficiary will be Fundsy, on behalf of The Peregrine Fund, which “works nationally and internationally to conserve birds of prey in nature.”

And tips collected in August will go to The Boise Fire Local 149 Burnout Fund, which “provides short-term assistance to people whose homes are destroyed by fire.”

In 2018, the generous contributions from the community gave back more than $18,000 to three local nonprofits.

Cheers to that!

The 13-week concert series continues on Wednesdays through Aug. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. on The Grove Plaza.

For more information, including a lineup of artists, go to downtownboise.org or check out Downtown Boise Association’s Facebook.