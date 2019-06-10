Free swimming and water safety lesson available for children at Roaring Springs

Children receive a life-saving skill at the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is a simultaneous swimming lesson conducted at hundreds of locations. It celebrates its 10th anniversary by sending the message Swimming Lesson Saves Lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is a simultaneous swimming lesson conducted at hundreds of locations. It celebrates its 10th anniversary by sending the message Swimming Lesson Saves Lives.

We’re getting closer to “summer, summer, summertime!”

That means hotter temperatures, which means finding ways to cool off.

Kids will be hittin’ up city pools, waterparks and aquatic centers. They’ll be boating, floating and enjoying other recreational activities in and on the water.

Some of the best childhood memories I have are splish-splashing away with friends. And some of the scariest times also took place in the water when I wasn’t the best swimmer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Therefore, it’s absolutely crucial that a child’s swim game is on point before dippin’ even one toe into the pools.

Roaring Springs Waterpark is participating in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, “a promotional event designed to build awareness and generate local and national press attention about the vital importance of teaching kids to swim to help prevent drowning.”

This year’s simultaneous global swimming lesson will take place Thursday, June 20.

The WLSL event is celebrating its 10th anniversary by sending the message “Swimming Lessons Save Lives.”

Nearly 42,000 participants at 603 locations in 27 countries took part in last year’s event. Roaring Springs was involved the first year, and then again five years ago. And now the waterpark is back for the 10th.

Children ages 3-10 can attend the free swimming and water safety lesson from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on June 20. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Wave Pool beach.

Roaring Springs’ accredited swimming instructors will teach the lesson.

Approximately 125 sign-ups will be taken, with additional sign-ups likely since there is always a possibility that some people won’t show up.

Register on the events page of roaringsprings.com.