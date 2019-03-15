March for Meals provides meals and a lifeline to homebound seniors

Round up your neighbors, friends and family, and make plans to attend the March for Meals on Saturday, March 30.
The short 1/3-mile walk starts at 10:30 a.m. at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N Records Ave, Meridian. Sign in anytime between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
The walk benefits Metro Meals on Wheels, a nutrition program that delivers daily meals to homebound seniors in Ada County.
“The March for Meals event spotlights food insecurity among seniors,” said Grant Jones, CEO of Metro Meals on Wheels, in a press release. “Meals on Wheels provides a viable solution to this issue.”
The daily nourishment is obviously very important, but the program is so much more than just a meal. It provides seniors a connection to the community, which helps them feel safer and happier to live independently at home.
The walk brings together individuals, businesses and organizations, ensuring that our senior citizens are not forgotten.
Blue Cross of Idaho will even be donating $5 per marcher to Metro Meals on Wheels.
Participation is free, and there will be refreshments and entertainment by Prime Time Swingers.
For more information, go to metromealsonwheels.net/marchformeals.
