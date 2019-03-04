Helping Works

Bring your green to the YMCA St. Patrick’s Day Run

By Michelle Jenkins

March 04, 2019 11:55 AM

Got green kicks? Perfect! Wear ‘em at the St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run on March 16 to support YMCA Team Idaho Track and Cross Country Club.
Got green kicks? Perfect! Wear ‘em at the St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run on March 16 to support YMCA Team Idaho Track and Cross Country Club. Idaho Statesman file photo Darin Oswald
Got green kicks? Perfect! Wear ‘em at the St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run on March 16 to support YMCA Team Idaho Track and Cross Country Club. Idaho Statesman file photo Darin Oswald

Hey, lads! If your plans for St. Patrick’s Day revolve around friends and pints, well, that’ll be grand.

But if you are looking to switch it up this year (and maybe avoid that stout hangover), perhaps you’d fancy a fun run to celebrate — themed, of course.

A St. Patrick’s Day Run is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.

It consists of a Leprechaun Loop (one mile) that kicks off at 9:30 a.m., and a 5k and 5-mile option, both beginning at 10 a.m.

All courses will be flat and follow the Greenbelt.

And don’t forget to sport your greenest duds, because the top five best-dressed will be awarded.

Whether you choose to throw on a mish-mash of green attire or get more specific (hello leprechaun), it doesn’t matter — just be creative.

The fun run is a benefit for the YMCA Team Idaho Track and Cross Country Club, which “started 40 years ago and helps kids at all levels improve and enjoy track and field and cross country, in addition to learning goal setting, sportsmanship and proper methods of reaching a high level of fitness.”

Fees are $30 general and $25 for youth, regardless of the course. Prices increase $5 after Sunday, March 10, and again on race day.

Go to ymcatvidaho.org/runs/page/2/ to register and for more details.

Not into racing but want to be part of the action? Volunteers are needed both on and off the course. Email event.volunteers@ymcatvidaho.org.

Michelle Jenkins

Michelle Jenkins compiles event calendars, archives and writes a Helping Works column for the Idaho Statesman. She attended Boise State University and grew up in New Plymouth, Idaho.

  Comments  