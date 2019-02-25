Donate a box of Girl Scout cookies to help Idaho families, and Dairy West will provide the milk

What’s a cookie without the milk? A tragedy, to say the least.
Nothing chases the sweet, crumbly goodness of a cookie better than a tall glass of cold milk.
And let’s not forget, milk’s role is especially necessary for those who munch cookies post-dunk.
With Girl Scout cookie season upon us, milk is most definitely washing down the majority of those Thin Mints and Samoas.
And given how perfectly cookies and milk pair together, it makes the Girl Scout Cookies from the Heart program that much more satisfying.
The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage are once again partnering with Idaho dairy farm families for the promotion to make your donation that much sweeter.
Basically, when you come across the famous cookie booths, customers have an option to donate a box of Girl Scout cookies to The Idaho Foodbank to help those in need. And for every box donated, Dairy West, which represents dairy farmers in Idaho and Utah, will donate $1 as well to help purchase milk.
A pretty tasty way to help fight hunger in Idaho.
Milk is not only delicious and healthy, but also is “one of the most requested, but least available items at food banks,” according to Cindy Miller with Dairy West.
“This generous campaign provides a nutritious staple for Idaho families who may otherwise have to go without,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, in a news release.
Cookies from the Heart boxes are available for purchase now through March 17 at local retailers, including Albertsons, as well as online at girlscouts-ssc.org through the Digital Cookie Program.
Also check out the website to find the cookie booth locations in your area.
