Snowshoe under the stars at Bogus Basin to fight diabetes

Not ready to say adios to fun in the snow? Then don’t!
Head on up to Bogus Basin for the annual Starlight Snowshoe Benefit from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.
A lit path will guide participants as they snowshoe under the night sky.
Then warm up in the Nordic Lodge with food and drinks, and enjoy entertainment by local musician Emily Tipton.
And don’t forget to buy your ticket(s) to the raffle. Thousands of dollars in prizes await!
The proceeds from the evening go to JDRF, which funds research to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes and its complications.
The event began in 2005 and has raised more than $140,000 for diabetes research to date.
Tickets are $20 general and $12 for students with ID and children 12 or younger. A family package ($62) for immediate members of up to two adults and three children is also available.
All prices include the use of snowshoes and trails, and unlimited trips to the dinner buffet (while supplies last).
Get your tickets at eventbrite.com or purchase at the door on the day of the event.
