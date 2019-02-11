Are the kids getting stir-crazy? Cabin Fever Reliever to the rescue!

The conditions outside during the winter often don’t scream, “Hey, come on out and play!”
And even if your children don’t mind the cold or the wet — they have coats and boots, right? — who wants to deal with the likely possibility of watery/muddy prints throughout the house? No thanks.
So if the kids have exhausted all of their indoor creativeness and really just need to get out of the house, take ‘em to the Cabin Fever Reliever on Saturday, Feb. 16.
Volunteers will be available to assist children with a variety of outdoor activities — from archery, casting and fly tying to hunter safety, water safety and fast pitch.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
And since it all goes down inside the Karcher Mall, 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa, families can enjoy all the outside fun but in the comfort and warmth of being indoors. Win-win!
In addition to the educational and instructional clinics, participants can shop the vendors and enter raffles to win camping and fishing packages. Proceeds and donations benefit Kids First Cast, which, according to its mission, helps to “build and sustain healthy communities by providing education, conservation and outdoor recreation in a safe and inviting environment for kids and their families while enjoying the sport of fishing.”
Kids will receive goodie bags upon completion of the activities and have the opportunity to get their picture taken with Star Wars characters of the Rebel Legion and 501st Legion.
Oh, and did I mention that this event is free to attend?
For more information, contact Dyann at 208-936-8974 and dyann@kidsfirstcast.org, or go to kidsfirstcast.org.
Comments