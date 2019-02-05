Bid on unique art pieces at Valentine for AIDS to benefit those battling the disease

Valentine’s Day is next week.
Instead of scrambling last-minute for heart-shaped chocolates and a pink bear, gift your special someone something ... well, special.
The annual Valentine for AIDS kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Boise.
With more than 250 local artists — both established and emerging — donating artwork, you are sure to find a piece that speaks to you.
So get in on the bidding action early.
The silent art auction runs through Sunday, Feb. 17, with viewing/bidding hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Bidding closes at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.
The 26th annual fundraiser is more than just an art event — it’s a fundraiser that brings the community together to give love and support to those living with HIV/AIDS.
The proceeds go toward SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program), which offers financial support for everyday expenses for people living with HIV/AIDS.
Last year, the event raised $26,958, bringing the 25-year total to $504,224.
For more information about Valentine for AIDS, email Kent at boise@flyingmcoffee.com.
For questions regarding SNAP, contact Jamie Strain at jamie.strain@fmridaho.org.
