Take the chill off with a chili cook-off to benefit Idaho City

How about gettin’ outta town and celebrating with food, beer and music, all to help our neighbors right up Idaho 21?
It’s a no-brainer, right?
And what’s cool is that what separates you from the “best end-of-winter party around,” according to the Idaho City Chamber of Commerce, is a 38-mile scenic drive.
The 33rd annual Idaho City Chili Cook-Off is Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Idaho City Visitor Center, 102 S. Main St.
And I can’t think of a better way to cut the cold than with warm goodness in the belly, with proceeds benefiting the Idaho City community and local tourism.
So bring your appetite to sample chili, cooked up on site by more than a dozen seasoned contestants.
Then vote for your favorite and compare your choice with the judges.
Awards will be announced for first, second and third places, along with the People’s Choice Award, around 2:15 p.m.
If you need to cleanse your palate in between tastings, beer will be available.
And when you’re not putting spoonfuls of beans into your face, enjoy vendors, a raffle, a silent auction and some tunes.
Gotta bomb chili recipe? Enter!
The event opens at 11 a.m., with chili served at noon. Pay $5 for a tasting cup, 10 tasting tickets and to vote. Tickets will be available at the door.
There is also a $10 option, which includes a commemorative cup and a $5 raffle ticket, available at idahocitychamber.org through Wednesday, Feb. 13.
For more information or to compete as a cook, go to idahocitychamber.org. Registration deadline is Saturday, Feb. 2.
