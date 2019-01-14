Helping Works

Take forever to take down your Christmas tree? Give it a second life by recycling it!

By Michelle Jenkins

January 14, 2019 05:16 PM

Keep your tree out of the dump with recycling options at Ada County Landfill and Kohlerlawn Cemetery.
Christmas came and went so quickly.

In an effort to hold on to the festive feeling as long as possible, some of us kept the Christmas tree up well into the new year.

It didn’t matter that there were more pine needles on the floor than on the tree, that sucker was staying up.

And I get it. Nothing finalizes the end of the holiday season like the take-down of the beloved tree.

So for those who rang in the new year with their Christmas tree and happened to miss out on the curbside collection service, there are still a couple of ways to dispose of your tree — and in such a way that gives your tree purpose even after the holidays.

The Ada County Landfill, 10300 N. Seaman’s Gulch Road in Boise, will accept Christmas trees to recycle, free of charge, through Friday, Jan. 18.

The landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Call 208-577-4725 or email solidwaste@adaweb.net with questions.

Another option: Drop off trees at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. N., Nampa, through Friday, Jan. 18.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow the signs on Weamer Lane for the compost site within the cemetery, and call 208-468-5898 with any questions.

Both locations require that trees be free of decorations (lights, ornaments, tinsel, etc.) and stands. Flocked trees are not accepted.

And just as your tree beautified your home during the holiday season, the two recycling programs will turn trees into mulch to beautify the city’s landscapes.

