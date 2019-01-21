Pioneer Shelter provides warmth and activities for families in need

Winters are rough, and even with all the layers of clothing, it’s annoying how the chill still finds its way through.
And for the struggling families in the Treasure Valley, we can only image how much more miserable it must be.
Fortunately, Boise Parks and Recreation opens the Pioneer Day Shelter this time of year for homeless families. The program, located at at the Pioneer Neighborhood Community Center, 500 S. Ash St., Boise, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the winter (end of March).
The facility not only provides a place for families to get relief from the harsh elements, but also offers educational opportunities and recreation.
There are computers available for use, as well as books, games, art supplies and toys.
And families who visit the shelter will be given a hot lunch, courtesy of Life’s Kitchen.
“We are proud to provide this important community resource for families in need during the winter months,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “The Pioneer Day Shelter is a safe place for parents with young children to get out of the cold and have a hot meal.”
According to a news release, “families are referred by area service providers including Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi House and City of Light/River of Life Rescue Mission.”
Though the Pioneer Day Shelter is open only on weekends, Interfaith Sanctuary has a program for families during the week.
The day program is often in need of donations and currently needs hand sanitizer, bottle brushes, plastic wrap, aluminum foil, warm clothing, breakfast foods and snacks. Donations may be dropped off at Fort Boise Community Center, 700 Robbins Road, Boise, during the week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or at Pioneer Community Center on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For a complete list of items needed, contact Pioneer Day Shelter program coordinator Marie Hattaway at mhattaway@cityofboise.org or 208-608-7688.
