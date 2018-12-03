Generosity of Homedale tattoo shop brings Christmas cheer to children

Are you itchin’ to add to your Hello Kitty tattoo collection, start that dragon sleeve you’ve been talking about, or maybe even get inked for the first time? (Hello, dainty flower ankle tat.)
Get to toy shopping then!
Huh?
Voodoo Tattoo, located at 6 W. Idaho Ave. in Homedale, is having its annual Toys for Tattoos.
Now through Friday, Dec. 21, those who bring in any new, unwrapped toy with a receipt will receive a gift certificate for double the value of the toy donation.
So, bring in a toy worth 50 bucks and you’ll get a $100 gift certificate that you can use toward your next tattoo. A maximum toy value of $100 will be accepted per visit.
If ink really isn’t your thing, no worries — you can use the certificate toward a body piercing (one piercing max per certificate).
Redeem your certificate as soon as it is issued. But for those who intend to gift it for Christmas, all certificates will be dated Jan. 1, 2019, and are valid for six months.
The toys collected will be donated to the Hope House in Marsing and the El-Ada Community Action in Homedale to distribute to children in need.
John and Melanie Mitchell, owners of Voodoo Tattoo, are no strangers when it comes to bringing smiles to the faces of local children during Christmas. They’ve been doing it for three years now.
The shop opened in January 2016 and Toys for Tattoos was introduced that same year.
What was the inspiration behind the toy drive?
“My husband is a very compassionate man,” explains Melanie. “We have been together over 20 years, and we had our share of hard times early on with our kids. While we are not overly wealthy, we have more than enough to provide for our family. ... John wanted to use our business as a means to give back — a way to help those in need.”
John adds that “hope, faith and the spirit of believing there is good in this world all starts with our children. ... Knowing that I can use my business as a platform to help these children and experience that feeling is why I do it. ... It really doesn’t get much better than this.”
The shop loses money with this drive, “but the feeling of making sure these kids have something for Christmas” makes it worth it.
The fundraiser has even brought in new clients — “some traveling from Twin Falls, Mountain Home and even Washington.”
That doesn’t surprise me. Who wouldn’t want to give their business to a place with such a big heart?
And as if trading a toy for a tat isn’t a sweet deal in itself, every toy donation also will be entered in a raffle drawing for a $200 tattoo gift certificate.
Call Voodoo Tattoo at 208-440-9767 for more information.
