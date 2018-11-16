Soup’s on! Dish up for The Idaho Foodbank, and help feed the hungry

The weather is turning, and fast. How do you take the chill off?
Sure, busting out the beanies and scarves helps, but I’ve found warming yourself from the inside out is much more efficient.
Plus, any excuse to fill my belly with toasty goodness, I am always down for.
But let’s not reach for that eighth cup of coffee.
Indulge in a bowl of hot soup instead at the Empty Bowls fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise.
The annual event is a benefit for The Idaho Foodbank, which is perfect, because as you warm up with tasty soup, you in turn help to feed hungry families this winter.
For those who are new to the fundraiser (by the way, where have you been?), the process is a bit different than just picking out what soup you want to devour.
Be prepared to make two decisions that day: what soup and what bowl.
Yep, choose from an impressive selection of 3,000-plus handcrafted, hand-painted bowls by local artists (professional and novice), students and studios, and then fill ‘er up with a complimentary soup of your choice.
It will be a tough decision — picking out that special vessel — and equally as difficult to determine what soup to ladle in it.
I don’t envy those who must narrow it down to one gourmet soup from a “menu” of more than 20, such as Alavita’s waterwheel squash and pear bisque, Locavore’s coconut curry pumpkin bisque, Parrilla Grill’s veggie bean or Westside Drive-In’s loaded baked potato, to name a few.
Bowl prices start at $10, and include one serving of soup and bread.
Go to idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls for more information.
Get your shopping on
For those of you who don’t want to get your fill on Black Friday, there is another opportunity to race around in search of that perfect gift.
Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, Nov. 24, in Downtown Boise.
Shoppers will not only be supporting small businesses, but they will have a chance to win prizes and gift cards.
Pick up your Small Business Saturday Passport and visit at least eight small business locations to be entered to win.
For more details and to print off your passport, go to downtownboise.org/events/small-business-saturday.
