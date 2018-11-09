Prestige Care to offer free cognitive assessments for seniors

In order to make the very best decisions for yourself or your loved ones, early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is vital.
So if you or a family member has been forgetting more and more lately, it’s best to get checked out.
Of course, memory loss can be just a normal part of aging, but it can also be a warning sign to something much more serious.
So for those exhibiting signs of cognitive decline, Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind in Caldwell is offering free and confidential cognitive screenings now through the end of November.
During the assessment, professionals present a series of basic questions to participants, testing a range of his or her cognitive skills
Plan to spend about 30 minutes at the screening. Documentation or other items are not necessary to participate.
According to a news release, “the assessment is part of Prestige’s dedication to offering programs and resources to support and care for those living with Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders.”
To schedule your free cognitive screening, call 208-216-6151.
FUNDSY accepting applications for 2019/20
FUNDSY, Inc. is accepting applications for the 2019/20-cycle beneficiary of their community grant program.
All applications must be submitted online at FUNDSY.org or emailed to beneficiary@fundsy.org by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.
All Ada County-based 501(c)(3) charitable organizations seeking to fund a capital campaign are welcome to apply.
According to a news release, the grant is designed to help fund “worthy renovation or expansion projects that will enhance the mission of the recipient charity.”
The 2017/18 beneficiary, Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts (TRICA), is using the $275,000 gift to complete the renovations of its headquarters.
For more information about FUNDSY, go to FUNDSY.org, email info@FUNDSY.org or call 208-789-6952. Follow FUNDSY at facebook.com/fundsygives.
Comments