It’s official! Craftsman Unlimited’s Veterans Day free haircut event will be an annual affair

Brothers Cory Albertson and Stephen Thomas opened Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts in Boise last year with a soft opening in August.
However, the grand opening was celebrated that November on Veterans Day, with free haircuts to veterans and first responders (police officers, firefighters, EMTs, etc.).
More than 100 haircuts were comped that day. The event also featured food, drinks, giveaways, drawings — it wasn’t just a haircut, it was a party!
And now the local, veteran-owned, membership-based barbershop is doing it again. But this time, not as part of a formal opening, but instead as a start to a yearly tradition.
“This is an opportunity to give back to a community of people that sacrifice so much for this country and their families,” explains Albertson. “It’s the one event that we are definitely looking forward to doing again this year and will look forward to for years to come.”
The second Veterans Day free haircut event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts, 1308 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise.
As a gratitude for their service, all veterans and first responders will receive free haircuts. Just walk in; no appointments taken.
And like last year, there will be complimentary food and drinks, local craft beer for purchase and freebies.
As if finding out this appreciation event is going to be an annual thing isn’t cool enough, the Craftsman Team is planning to open more locations in the Valley, which means — yes, more free haircuts.
And it’s going down soon, like this year soon.
A second Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts is scheduled to open in Meridian around Dec. 1 at 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 120, next to The Griddle and Rudy’s Pub and Grill by the Harley Davidson dealership.
The lease has been signed. They are just waiting on the completion of the signature Ironwooks tool boxes out of Caldwell that serve as storage in every work station.
To learn more about the barbershop and its membership prices, go to unlimitedhaircuts.com.
