Going ‘Over the Edge,’ and rappelling from the U.S. Bank building, for Habitat for Humanity

On Saturday, Sept. 22, as many as 75 thrill-seeking individuals will be rappelling 20 stories down from the top of a Downtown Boise bank building.
Legally? Yes.
But why? Well, it’s a 270-foot bucket-list experience, of course.
But, more important than that, it’s a unique fundraiser for the Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity, which builds simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with volunteers, donors and sponsors.
Over the Edge is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the U.S. Bank at 101 S. Capitol Blvd.
To get in on this once-in-a-lifetime action, pay $50 to register and then raise a minimum of $1,000 by soliciting donations from family, friends and even that person with whom you share a cubicle.
Spots are very limited, but there is always a chance that a last-minute opening will occur.
Sign up at firstgiving.com/organization/bvhfh or go online to make a direct donation to the event or support your favorite participant. Help him/her exceed that $1,000 goal for bonus incentives, like a dinner for two at Emilio’s.
Spectators are welcome to check out these daredevils in action, with opportunities to donate on site.
Volunteers needed for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season.
Tax-Aide, now in its 51st year, offers free in-person preparation and assistance to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use Tax-Aide.
The program is seeking volunteer tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance, and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome.
Volunteers would be assisting many older, lower-income taxpayers and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned.
Last year, 308 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 31,000 Idahoans file their federal and state returns.
The program is offered at approximately 40 sites across the Gem State, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.
To learn about our volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-OUR-AARP (888-687-2277).
