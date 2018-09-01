Free AMEN Clinic returning to Boise to help uninsured, underinsured

“Everybody is entitled to services” — a powerful phrase, especially when talking about your health.
So it’s pretty cool when a three-day community health clinic comes back to Boise to offer free services to citizens with no insurance or very little coverage.
The AMEN Clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 12-13, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
Professionals will be available to help with dental, vision and general medical needs.
Some of the services provided will be eye exams with free prescription glasses; dental fillings, cleaning and extractions; and general medical services such as flu shots, blood pressure checks and screening for diabetes.
Massage therapy, chiropractic care, lifestyle counseling and community resources will also be offered.
All services are free of charge and no qualifications or appointments are required.
Since patients will be cared for on a first-come, first-served basis, it is important to show up early and be prepared with water and food for the long day you and/or your family could encounter.
For more information, go to amenboise.org, email amenboise@gmail.com or call 208-991-2093.
The clinic held last April served 1,400 patients. This year’s clinic has the capacity to treat up to 1,500 people, and possibly more, who otherwise might not receive assistance.
This can be achieved only with the help of volunteers. Therefore, the clinic is seeking dental, vision and medical professionals along with general volunteers to give their time and talent.
Full-day (eight hours) and half-day (four hours) opportunities are available. If interested, sign up at amenboise.org.
