Be a part of a renowned cultural event and volunteer at BAM’s Art in the Park

Heads-up — Art in the Park is coming up next week. What?!?!
Yeah, we are already heading into September, which is kind of a bummer, but give me cooler temps and I’ll gladly say “peace out” to August.
And even though Boise Art Museum’s largest fundraiser is just around the corner, it is still seeking individuals to fill multiple volunteer opportunities.
Positions are available Thursday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 9, and include assistance with welcome centers, the Children’s Art Tent, booth sitting, recycling, artist receipt book tallying, and event set-up/take-down.
To register to volunteer, go to BAM’s website at boiseartmuseum.org and follow the “Call to Volunteers” link.
The 64th annual event is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 7-8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
Attendees will find a wide selection of arts and crafts: glass and metalwork, pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys.
With favorite artists returning and new artists joining, you are certain to leave the park with a must-have.
But before heading out, be sure to grab a bite at one of the food vendors or just relax a bit with performances and local musicians.
Kids are encouraged to get creative with arts and crafts projects in the Children’s Art Tent, which is related to artwork on display in the exhibitions inside the Boise Art Museum.
Check out boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park for a schedule, or look for the official Art in the Park Guide in September issues of the Idaho Statesman and Scene.
Alfresco dining experience along Capitol Boulevard
“Table for 150, please.”
Well, you don’t hear that every day. Except in Boise, we’ve heard it twice now.
The second annual Capitol Table is coming up Sunday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The exclusive dining experience seats 150 guests at a table that is set up outside in Downtown Boise in the shadow of the Idaho Statehouse, stretching the length of Capitol Boulevard from Bannock to Jefferson streets.
Diners enjoy a four-course meal paired with wine from their choice of featured restaurants: Brickyard, Capitol Cellars, Fork, Juniper and Red Feather.
The community dinner is a fundraiser for Create Common Good, which uses food to change lives by providing food-service skills training and job placement services to those facing barriers to employment.
Tickets are $150 per person or $650 for a friend four-pack.
Go to downtownboise.org/events/capitol-table to purchase tickets or for more information.
