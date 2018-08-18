Cool off your canines at the Pooch Party, help Nampa’s dog parks

When’s the last time you and your best friend had a play date? I’m talking about Rufus, not Roger.
You know your fur buddy is itchin’ to get out of the house — for an activity other than poop walks.
So take your loyal companion to a social event that completely revolves around the four-legged.
The annual Pooch Party Stroll & Splash is Saturday, Aug. 25, at Lakeview Park, which is located at the corner of Garrity Boulevard and 16th Avenue North in Nampa.
The dog festival starts at 10 a.m. with a scenic one-mile walk around the park, followed by pool time for your pup at 11 a.m. Splish-splash fun is just for your pets; no humans allowed.
There will also be contests, games, raffles, a canine cake walk, entertainment and pet-friendly vendors.
The 11th annual event supports the continued development of Nampa’s Amity Dog Park, as well as funding for a second dog park in Nampa.
The cost is $25 per dog ($30 after Aug. 21), which includes an adult T-shirt, doggie gift, walk and swim admission for one dog. Each additional dog is $10 each (no T-shirt).
For more information and to register, go to nampaparksandrecreation.org/PoochParty.aspx or call 208-468-5858.
Accepting Good Neighbor nominations
Boise Mayor David Bieter is now accepting nominations for the Mayor’s Awards to Good Neighbors that will be presented during the Energize Boise Celebration on Friday, Sept. 28.
The awards honor residents, businesses and organizations that exemplify how good neighbors improve and enhance our community.
Awards will be presented to neighbors who have been nominated by their peers for going out of their way to help those around them.
Nominations, due by Friday, Aug. 31, can be submitted at energize.cityofboise.org/goodneighbor.
Energize Boise Celebration event details can be found at EnergizeOurNeighborhoods.org.
