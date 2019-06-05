1 dead, 3 injured from Nevada National Guard after training accident

Idaho Army National Guard and Boise Fire Department team up for hoist training The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho Natio Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho Natio

A member of the 116th Calvary Brigade Combat Team, which is based in Boise, died Tuesday night in a training accident.

According to a press release from the Idaho National Guard, the soldier, whose name has not been released, died when a tank rolled over at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. Three other soldiers in the tank were hospitalized at Weed Army Community Hospital. Each had stable vital signs, according to the release.

The 116th Calvary Brigade Combat Team is made up of battalions from Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Nevada. The four soldiers involved in the accident were from the Nevada National Guard. The solider who died was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry Regiment, of Las Vegas.

“The entire organization is at a terrible loss,” Col. Scott Sheridan of the 116th Cavalry Brigade said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our fallen Soldier. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The brigade is completing a month-long training rotation at the U.S. Army’s combat training center, according to the statement, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.