One piece of Idaho’s Medicaid waiver plan just hit a major roadblock

Idaho’s health insurance coverage gap A legislative working group convened in 2016 for a day-long meeting on Idaho's "Medicaid gap" - people who do not qualify for Medicaid, but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state health insurance exchange. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A legislative working group convened in 2016 for a day-long meeting on Idaho's "Medicaid gap" - people who do not qualify for Medicaid, but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state health insurance exchange.

One major piece of Idaho lawmakers’ plan to alter Medicaid expansion before it takes effect hit a roadblock Thursday.

Medicaid expansion was approved by voters in November. It allows low-income adults who don’t currently qualify for Medicaid to become eligible for the state-run health insurance. It takes effect in January.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a letter to the Idaho Department of Insurance on Thursday, suggesting that it would reject the part of the plan that allows newly Medicaid-eligible Idahoans to buy private insurance instead, using federal tax credits.

The letter said the state’s waiver application for that piece of the plan was incomplete. But even with the missing elements, it still wouldn’t be approved because it would cost the federal government too much, the letter said.

“Currently, the state’s application ... contains no information to support a conclusion that the proposed (Medicaid expansion) waiver would not increase the federal deficit ...” it said. “Moreover, several public comments on the application submitted to the state cite a prior (Medicaid waiver) application the Idaho Department of Insurance released for public comment on Nov. 3, 2017, to show that the federal cost of providing the exchange subsidies substantially exceeds the federal cost of Medicaid, which suggests that the (Medicaid) waiver would not meet the deficit neutrality requirement in this scenario.”

State lawmakers passed a law in the 2019 session that ordered the state to submit waiver applications for a few different proposals, including work requirements.

The supporters of this proposal — which is separate from work requirements — said it would give low-income Idahoans a choice between going on Medicaid and getting a private health insurance plan. They argued that it would save Idaho money, since those people would be getting insurance paid for by federal tax credits.

But observers and critics said it was problematic. They noted significant differences between private insurance and Medicaid, including the type of services covered and the difference in out-of-pocket costs.

This proposal was in the same vein as other states’ plans to carve out sections of the Medicaid expansion population, but the Trump administration has shot down some of those proposals.

Messages to Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron were not immediately returned.