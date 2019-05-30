Idaho-based Corson Distilling racked up $4M in claims. Now, its equipment is up for auction.

Making high-end distilling equipment in Boise This Idaho Statesman video was shot in September 2016. The company, Corson Distilling Systems, had hired its first employee in January 2015. It grew to employ about 50 people and had 55 customers as of Sept. 12. That year, Corson said it was on tr Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Idaho Statesman video was shot in September 2016. The company, Corson Distilling Systems, had hired its first employee in January 2015. It grew to employ about 50 people and had 55 customers as of Sept. 12. That year, Corson said it was on tr

A local manufacturing company that collapsed under numerous lawsuits is now having its assets sold piece by piece.

Corson Distilling made a splash as a distillery equipment maker a few years ago. But soon, Corson was facing complaints from customers who said they paid for equipment and never got it.





Now, the company’s remains — about 750 items — are being sold at summitauctions.com. The sale closes June 5.

Auction items include several Apple iMac desktop computers and iPads, a 200-gallon stainless steel boiler, two 230-gallon moonshine stills and several copper distilling cones.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Idaho Statesman has identified more than 20 customers who said they paid Corson Distilling anywhere from $14,000 to more than $150,000. Their total claims against Corson now exceed $4 million.

Owners Josh and Tory Corson wound down the company and officially dissolved it last month.

Read more: Customers across the U.S. say a Treasure Valley biz stiffed them. The damage: $4 million.

Liquidation proceeds from the auction will go to Kapitus, a lender that gave Corson a $165,000 high-interest business loan in June 2018.

Several former customers won their disputes with Corson, and the company owes them legal judgments exceeding $2 million. Almost all of the judgments haven’t yet been paid.

Idaho-based Summit Auctions is running the sale, which launched Wednesday. The items are in Caldwell at Corson’s former facility on Challenger Way.