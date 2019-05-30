Watchdog
Idaho-based Corson Distilling racked up $4M in claims. Now, its equipment is up for auction.
Making high-end distilling equipment in Boise
A local manufacturing company that collapsed under numerous lawsuits is now having its assets sold piece by piece.
Corson Distilling made a splash as a distillery equipment maker a few years ago. But soon, Corson was facing complaints from customers who said they paid for equipment and never got it.
Now, the company’s remains — about 750 items — are being sold at summitauctions.com. The sale closes June 5.
Auction items include several Apple iMac desktop computers and iPads, a 200-gallon stainless steel boiler, two 230-gallon moonshine stills and several copper distilling cones.
The Idaho Statesman has identified more than 20 customers who said they paid Corson Distilling anywhere from $14,000 to more than $150,000. Their total claims against Corson now exceed $4 million.
Owners Josh and Tory Corson wound down the company and officially dissolved it last month.
Liquidation proceeds from the auction will go to Kapitus, a lender that gave Corson a $165,000 high-interest business loan in June 2018.
Several former customers won their disputes with Corson, and the company owes them legal judgments exceeding $2 million. Almost all of the judgments haven’t yet been paid.
Idaho-based Summit Auctions is running the sale, which launched Wednesday. The items are in Caldwell at Corson’s former facility on Challenger Way.
