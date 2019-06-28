Databases

So you’re going out to eat. How clean is that Treasure Valley restaurant? Check here first

Keeping you safe eating out: Four common restaurant inspection violations in Boise

Scott Paradis, with Central District Health, visits restaurants and places that serve food, looking for a list of things that keep food safe and restaurant patrons healthy. By
How many local eateries would you guess health inspectors cited with code violations so far in 2019?

More than 350, including some of the Treasure Valley’s food hotspots.

And it’s not just restaurants. School cafeteria kitchens, senior centers and even a baseball concession stand have been caught with food-handling problems.

How does your favorite restaurant score? Check back regularly. We add new inspection reports as often as once a week.

Treasure Valley public health agencies send inspectors out to restaurants at least once a year. During the inspections, they note the most serious health-code violations — those with the highest risk of causing food poisoning. The Idaho Statesman requested the data from these inspections and compiled the results into a searchable database.

The inspections cover restaurants and commercial kitchens in Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Eagle and other Treasure Valley cities.

