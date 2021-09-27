Plane crash near Warren causes wildfire and sends two people to the hospital

A plane crash near Warren caused a wildfire and hospitalized two people, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office news release.

About 1 p.m. Monday, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received notification of the crash northeast of the Warren Airport, near the Slaughter Creek drainage, according to the release. Forest Service personnel were already on the scene.

Life Flight was dispatched out of Boise and Ontario, Oregon. Two people were brought to the hospital, the release said.

It was unclear if both of the people hospitalized had been on board. Details on the type of plane, where it departed from or was headed, how many people it carried and the size of the fire also were not available.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Payette National Forest, U.S. Forest Service fire personnel and the air ambulance.

An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration is underway while the Forest Service is fighting the fire.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 6:37 PM.