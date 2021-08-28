Boise-based group requests military help for California wildfires; 200 soldiers to assist

“On behalf of our cooperating agencies, the NMAC would like to thank the U.S. military for their assistance in protecting lives, property, and critical cultural and natural resources,” Josh Simmons, chair of the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group, said in a news release detailing the request for additional federal firefighting resources. Courtesy

A group with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise asked for help from the Department of Defense on Saturday.

It requested 200 active-duty U.S. Army soldiers to assist in wildfire suppression efforts in Northern California.

The soldiers, along with command and support staff, will train at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington, and on the fire line from Monday to Wednesday. Following training, they will serve as hand crews.

The request was made by the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group at Boise’s National Interagency Fire Center on Development Avenue near the Boise Airport. The group coordinates and mobilizes response resources across the country. Two similar requests were granted last year.

“The United States has been experiencing above-normal fire activity throughout multiple geographic areas, which will likely continue into the fall,” said Josh Simmons, chair of the coordinating group, in a news release. “These conditions are creating competition for all types of wildland fire resources. In order to meet current demands, we are working with the U.S. military to activate additional fire suppression resources.”

There are 84 ongoing fires burning on 2.5 million acres across nine states. In Idaho, 19 active fires are burning across more than 153,000 acres. More than 26,000 firefighters are working on containment or responding to wildfire incidents across the country.