As more wildfires break out in California, Idaho firefighters join the effort

More than a dozen firefighters from Southwest Idaho are joining the effort against several massive wildfires burning in California, according to a news release from Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office.

Seventeen personnel and five engines from Idaho were deployed as part of the effort. The Idaho resources came from the Emmett Fire Department, Parma Fire Department, Sand Hollow Fire Department and Weiser Rural Fire Department.

Little approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, with California to assist in wildfire recovery.

“Idaho has an amazing depth of emergency management professionals that are willing to step up and help our fellow Americans during their times of need,” Little said in the news release. “Their skills and expertise will be an asset as we work with Californians in the disaster response.”

The Idaho crews are expected to deploy for 17 days. Under EMAC agreements, the state requesting aid pays the assisting personnel.

Janice Witherspoon, spokeswoman for the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, said the firefighters are headed to Camarillo, California, to receive assignments for specific fires.

There are multiple large fires burning in California, including the Kincade Fire in Northern California, the Getty Fire which has forced massive evacuations in Los Angeles. On Wednesday morning, yet another fire broke out in Southern California, this one threatening the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.