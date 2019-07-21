Two wildfires are burning alongside Idaho 21, prompting closure of route to Stanley

An aerial view of the Canyon Fire burning in the Boise National Forest The Forest Service shared this video of the Canyon Fire burning in the Boise National Forest on Friday, July 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Forest Service shared this video of the Canyon Fire burning in the Boise National Forest on Friday, July 19, 2019.

A wildfire burning near a state highway forced a road closure on Sunday, while fire crews made progress on a second fire burning near the same road.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department’s online road closure map, Idaho 21 is closed between Seafoam Road and Iron Creek Road (milepost 113 to 120) due to the Vader Fire. The 400-acre fire started Friday afternoon and was 5% contained as of Sunday evening, according to reports on InciWeb, a government wildfire information website.

The Vader fire is burning south of Idaho 21 near Vader Creek and the Cape Horn Guard Station, about 14 miles northwest of Stanley. According to InciWeb, traffic to and from Stanley is being rerouted on Forest Service road 203. Travelers in the area should expect heavy smoke and delays.

The Vader fire isn’t the only blaze burning along Idaho 21. The Canyon Fire, which started July 14, is burning about 10 miles down the road toward Lowman. That fire shut down a different portion of Idaho 21 for a brief time on Friday.

The Canyon Fire is just over 300 acres and was 18% contained on Sunday evening. Fire crews conducted burn operations along the highway and north of the blaze in hopes of confining it.

The Forest Service reports high fire danger in the Salmon-Challis National Forest where the Vader Fire is and moderate fire danger in the Boise National Forest.

Warm weather, thunderstorms and high winds forecasted for the coming week could complicate firefighting efforts.

According to InciWeb, there are currently three active wildfires in Idaho. The third, called the Shady Fire, is burning northeast of the Vader Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.