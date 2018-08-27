Idaho wildfire outside Stanley burns four cabins, remains at 0 percent containment

As the Wapiti Fire in Boise County continues to grow, four cabins and one outbuilding have been destroyed in the 4,000-acre blaze, according to officials.

The fire, outside Grandjean, started on Saturday afternoon. The cause is under investigation. The fire burned over the weekend, closing National Forest System Road 524, which leads from Highway 21 to Grandjean.

It continues to burn through timber, about 13 miles southwest of Stanley, Idaho. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the Sawtooth Lodge, the Grandjean campground, and area summer homes and hiking trails.

As of Monday morning, no injuries were reported.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

While several spot fires have been found south of the South Fork Payette River, they had all been extinguished Sunday. Firefighters continue to patrol this area to keep the fire north of the river.

There is no containment on the fire yet, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov.