35 acres of open space — home to bald eagles and wildlife — added to Boise conservation area

The Ada County Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to add a county-owned parcel of land to the Barber Pool Conservation Area, a wildlife refuge nestled in city limits on eastern edge of Boise.

During the commission’s Tuesday morning meeting, it adopted a resolution designating nearly 35.5 acres as an open space and conservation area. The parcel, known as the Barber Pool Property, is located north of the Boise River near the intersection of Idaho 21 and Warm Springs Avenue. The existing conservation area, which is largely owned by the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands, already encompasses an adjoining 712 acres of riparian habitat.

The newly designated conservation area lies just above Barber Dam, commission chairwoman Kendra Kenyon noted during the meeting. The dam, which for years has been used for hydropower, was sold to a group of local investors this fall.

“We’re really excited that the new owners of the dam (are) really community stewards and are interested in making sure that this habitat is preserved,” commissioner Diana Lachiondo said Tuesday.

While the Barber Pool Conservation Area is closed to recreation to protect wildlife, the Ada County property will be accessible for “passive recreation” — hiking, wildlife observation, birdwatching, painting, drawing and photography, according to the resolution. Scott Koberg, director of Ada County Parks and Waterways, said in the meeting that dogs will likely not be allowed in the area, even on leash, to prevent disturbing wildlife.

Idaho Outdoors newsletter Expert outdoor sports and gardening news for the Treasure Valley and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The conservation area is home to a variety of animals, from deer and elk to beavers and bald eagles. It can be viewed from the Idaho Shakespeare Festival grounds on Warm Springs Avenue, from the Greenbelt or from the Barber Observation Point.

“Open space (and) wild lands is so important for us to preserve, just for the tranquility, peace of mind, respite in the troubled times that we’re seeing now,” Kenyon said.