Workers remove gravel at Eagle Island.
Environment

What those workers with heavy equipment will be doing to the Boise River this winter

By David Staats

dstaats@idahostatesman.com

December 03, 2018 12:33 PM

If you see construction equipment on the Boise River this winter, it’s not someone putting in a new bridge.

The Boise River Flood Control District will be removing downed trees , tires, trash and other debris from the Garden City area above the Glenwood Bridge downstream to Caldwell above I-84 Freeway.

The work is aimed at reducing the risk of flooding caused by channel obstructions during high river flows. The work is done in winter when the river is low.

Formed in 1970, the district includes 25,000 acres along the river and tributaries in Ada and Canyon counties. For more information go to WWW.Boiseriver.org or call Mike Dimmick, the district manager 208-861-2766.

