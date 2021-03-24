Boise State resumes diversity classes after brief suspension and controversy

Some diversity classes at Boise State University were briefly shut down amid a report that a student felt humiliated for the student’s beliefs. doswald@idahostatesman.com

A slate of Boise State diversity classes that drew controversy — before and after being abruptly suspended — will resume immediately.

Boise State University announced Wednesday that more than 50 sections of the required UF 200: Foundations of Ethics and Diversity course would resume immediately.

The university suddenly suspended the course last week after a possibly recorded incident of at least one student being “degraded” for the student’s beliefs in one of the courses. Communication among about 35 faculty members and roughly 1,300 students was shut down immediately.

University officials don’t know which of the 52 diversity classes prompted the complaint. They hired Boise law firm Hawley Troxell to investigate. Officials have not commented on the nature of the allegation, but since-deleted tweets from a Boise State professor alleged that it involved a student uncomfortable with a discussion of white privilege.

“This decision enables students to continue their education while the investigation into serious allegations continues,” said interim provost Tony Roark. “The goal of suspending these courses was to enable the investigation to begin and ensure that this course lives up to our standard of mutual respect for faculty and students.”

The Idaho Legislature has leveled intense focus on Boise State programs dealing with diversity and inclusion in the last two years, taking issue with classes and initiatives that lawmakers say promote a so-called social justice agenda at the university. Republican-led efforts to defund some of those initiatives have intensified during the 2021 session.

Earlier this month, the Legislature moved more than $400,000 from Boise State’s budget linked to those diversity programs.

The decision to resume the classes was made in consultation with Hawley Troxell, according to the university’s statement.