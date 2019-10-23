Boise State just set a new enrollment record — for the fourth year in a row

Boise State University enrolled 26,272 students this fall, breaking its enrollment record for the fourth straight year.

This year’s enrollment grew nearly 3% from last fall and represents a 19% increase over the past five years, the school’s news release said.

“We’re thrilled that so many students from Idaho and beyond have chosen to become Broncos,” said new Boise State President Marlene Tromp in the release.

The university also welcomed its largest-ever first-year class for the fourth year in a row. It enrolled 3,027 first-time students, a 5% increase from last year.

In-state students make up nearly half of that class, with 1,630 Idahoans enrolled at BSU. The number of Idaho residents in the first-year class has grown 23% over the past five years.

Graduate enrollment reached a record high at 2,927 students, among which 2,388 are pursuing master’s degrees — up 8.6% since last year — and 380 are pursuing doctoral degrees, which is a 4.4% increase.

Of the students enrolled, 3,222 are taking online degree programs and 5,781 are high school students taking concurrent enrollment classes. The state subsidizes the cost of these credits.

For the fall 2019 semester, undergraduate resident students paid $4,034 in tuition. Out-of-state students paid $12,494.

Enrollment increases at other universities

Other universities also saw gains in their student enrollment, Idaho Education News reported.

IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY

Overall enrollment came in at 12,425, a 0.3 percent increase.

However, undergraduate enrollment came in at 7,273, dropping by 4 percent.

And international student enrollment continued to dwindle, dropping by 27 percent.

“We are seeing positive trends in our enrollment data,” President Kevin Satterlee said in a release. “But it is important not to lose focus on improvements that must be made. We are working to solve a multi-year enrollment problem, and it will take time to impact meaningful change.”

Among this year’s bright spots: Graduate school enrollment reached 2,008, up 5 percent, while Hispanic student enrollment increased by 4 percent.

Overall enrollment came in at 11,926, an increase of less than 1 percent. But from there, the numbers are a mixed bag.

The U of I welcomed 1,475 first-year students to campus this fall, a 2 percent increase.

Overall undergraduate enrollment dropped to 7,227, down 4 percent, as fewer students returned to the U of I for the new school year.

Retention rates also dropped. Seventy-seven percent of full-time students returned for their second year of school, down from 81 percent the previous year.

“Given national demographic challenges, we are pleased with the enrollment increase in our freshman class,” President Scott Green said in a news release Wednesday. “We recognize that unmet financial need is an issue with our continuing student population and are committed to addressing this over time through Vandal Promise Scholarships as our fundraising priority.”

Graduate school enrollment climbed to 1,803, about a 3 percent increase.