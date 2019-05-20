Boise State’s food contractor sued for alleged sexual harassment of employee

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Right Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Right

A woman who worked as a baker on Boise State University’s campus is suing the school’s food contractor, saying it subjected women to a “sexually hostile working environment.”

Brandi Kissack filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Aramark — a company that runs food services for Boise State and many other universities. Among her claims are that staff and managers made sexual comments and requests to female employees.





The allegations echo claims made by Kissack and other former Aramark employees in a story published in fall 2017 by The Arbiter, Boise State’s student newspaper. One employee said that, in the workplace, “harassment towards women is totally OK, and standing up for yourself as a woman to a man ... is looked down upon,” according to the story.

An Aramark spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages Monday afternoon.

“I can assure you that we do not tolerate bias or harassment of any kind,” an Aramark spokeswoman told The Arbiter in fall 2017, according to the newspaper.

Lawyer: Sexual harassment ‘constant, nonstop’

Kissack was a baker for the catering department at the university from August 2015 to August 2017.

She claims in the lawsuit that a manager asked her to send him nude photos of herself and made several sexual comments to her.

Other male employees also made sexual comments, the lawsuit says.

Kissack claims she was retaliated against after filing a complaint and denied promotions and raises.





Kissack’s attorney, Dan Williams of Jones Williams Fuhrman Gourley in Boise, told the Statesman on Monday that the alleged sexual harassment was “constant, nonstop” as opposed to “isolated comments here or there.”

Lawsuit: Women mistreated at Aramark

The lawsuit claims a manager described his sex life with his wife to Kissack, and told her about the sex act he wanted to perform on his friend’s wife. He told Kissack “that another female employee ‘wasn’t his type’ because he preferred ‘real women’ like (Kissack)“ and told her which body parts he favored, the lawsuit says.

One of Kissack’s coworkers would comment “regularly” about wanting to “have a piece of that,” in reference to women who worked at Aramark or students who dined at Boise State, the lawsuit says.

Kissick complained to an Aramark director in February 2016 and was told to “put your big girl panties on,” the lawsuit says. Several months later, Kissack filed an anonymous complaint to Aramark; instead of investigating the claims, managers “began harassing (her) based on her complaint,” the lawsuit says.

Kissack emailed an Aramark district manager for Boise State in August 2017, describing the “high turnover ... low morale among females and her concerns for other employees” at Aramark — as well as her general concern about how women were treated in the workplace there, the suit says.

That same month, a male employee yelled at two female employees and called them “offensive and derogatory names” — and was then “pleaded with” to stay in his job when he tried to give notice, the lawsuit says.

Kissack quit.

At the time Kissack was working there, Aramark had about 410 employees working at Boise State, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesman for Boise State University was not immediately able to respond to a call from the Statesman Monday afternoon.