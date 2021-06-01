Our new education reporter starts today. Community support is key to success

Becca Savransky joins the Idaho Statesman on June 1.

Idaho education is at a compelling crossroads.

The lieutenant governor is searching for signs of “indoctrination” in schools. The Legislature delivered a punitive budget cut to Boise State University over diversity programming. The funding model for K-12 education remains problematic, and our go-on rate languishes far below the goal.

Our new education reporter — Becca Savransky — will dive into these issues and a lot more as she starts with us Tuesday.

And Becca’s role is unique — it’s the Idaho Statesman’s first community-funded position. And thanks to many of you, we have raised about $17,000 to support this initiative since last fall.

“Kudos, Idaho Statesman, for your commitment to address our dire need of prompt and in-depth reporting on public education in Idaho,” one donor wrote during our spring campaign. “A critical investment for our citizens! Stay strong!”

Community-funded journalism has become a significant part of our industry in recent years. Newsrooms like ours downsized as legacy revenues from the print product slipped — and coverage of areas like education suffered.

Now you can find examples across the country of communities stepping up to fill the void. The Seattle Times and our sister paper The Fresno (California) Bee are among the publications with Education Labs, a group of donor-funded journalists focused on education. Fresno, in fact, has reached double figures in its number of community-funded journalists.

We’re taking our first step into that world with Becca, who joins us through a partnership with Report for America. The organization pays a portion of the reporter’s salary for up to three years and helps local newsrooms learn how to raise the money needed to make the position permanent.

It’s an experiment critical to our future. And by resuming education coverage after a four-year absence, we hope to show that it’s critical to the community, too.

Becca will cover K-12 education across the Treasure Valley, with an emphasis on the Boise and West Ada school districts. She’ll also cover higher education issues across the state. If you have ideas, you can email her at bsavransky@idahostatesman.com.

Many people who have donated to our spring campaign for this position, which has raised about $3,000, have been motivated by how much they value education, according to the comments they’ve left — including one donation that was in honor of a 36-year educator.

Other comments from donors:

“Education in Idaho should be a higher priority and receive more funding. We are happy to support this initiative.”

“We need more in-depth reporting on Idaho’s education, and I’m glad to be able to help support that effort.”

“Thank goodness! So happy to contribute to something essential for our democracy.”

“With the dictatorial attitudes towards public education exhibited by the Idaho Legislature during the current legislative session, it is imperative to have a full-time education reporter minding the store so the cupboard is not stripped bare. Happy to support this effort and good luck to Becca in her new job!”

“More sane education policies in Idaho starts with expanded education reporting!”

Thank you to all who have helped us. And please continue to support this effort by reading Becca’s coverage in the years to come.

For those who still would like to help, the fundraiser remains open at IdahoStatesman.com/donate.

Chadd Cripe is the editor of the Idaho Statesman. He has been on staff for 25 years as an editor and reporter.