West Ada, Idaho’s biggest school district, names one of its own as superintendent

Centennial High Principal Derek Bub speaks during the West Ada superintendent candidates forum on April 19. Idaho Education News

This story was first published April 27 at IdahoEdNews.org

The state’s largest school district has named one of its own as its next superintendent.

West Ada trustees voted unanimously to promote Centennial High School Principal Derek Bub. The vote followed a three-hour executive session, which took up most of Tuesday night’s board meeting.

“It takes a special person to make the jump, and Dr. Bub is that special person,” board chair Amy Johnson announced before the vote.

Bub has been Centennial High’s principal since 2019. Before that, he was the assistant principal of Mountain View High School and worked as a principal, assistant principal, athletic director, math teacher and coach in California.

Bub emerged from a pool of three other finalists:

West Ada Assistant Superintendent Bret Heller

Kuna Superintendent Wendy Johnson

Sam Jarman, superintendent of the Alpine School District, Alpine, Utah

On April 19, the district held forums with the candidates for district staff members and community members. Trustees attended both forums but did not participate. The board interviewed the finalists on April 20.

West Ada Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells announced her resignation, citing “personal reasons,” on Jan. 5. Her last day with the district will be June 30. She was appointed to her position in 2016.

Bub’s hiring is the latest in the series of recent changes in West Ada:

Fifteen other superintendents have been hired across Idaho this school year, with five openings left.