West Ada selects four finalists for superintendent position

The West Ada School District is seeking a successor to Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells, who plans to leave in January. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

This is an excerpt of a story originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on April 9.

After three hours of deliberation, trustees of the state’s largest school district have selected the final four for the superintendent position:

▪ Derek Bub, principal, Centennial High School in West Ada School District

▪ Bret Heller, assistant superintendent, West Ada School District

▪ Wendy Johnson, superintendent, Kuna School District

▪ Sam Jarman, superintendent, Alpine School District (Utah)

There will be two forums held on April 19 where finalists can answer questions in a public setting. The forum for district personnel will start at 4 p.m. and the forum for community members will be at 7 p.m.

After executive session on Friday night, board chair Amy Johnson said the lengthy deliberation was due to a deep list of strong candidates.

“They made it a tough choice,” she said.

Interviews with the board will take place on April 20, and the superintendent selection will be made on April 27.

Mary Ann Ranells has been the superintendent of West Ada since 2016, and announced her resignation on Jan. 5.

Other candidates for the position were:

▪ Vickie Cartwright, Superintendent, Oshkosh Area School District (Wis.)

▪ Chris Hines, Deputy Superintendent, Conroe Independent School District (Texas)

▪ David Holmes, Superintendent, La Center School District (Wash.)