Idaho is extending reimbursement deadline for these grants to help pay for online learning

IdahoEdNews.org

This story was originally published on IdahoEdNews.org.

The State Board of Education is extending the deadline for families who received online learning grants to file for reimbursements.

The deadline for Strong Families, Strong Students grant recipients to file for reimbursements has been extended from Wednesday, Dec. 30 until Friday, Jan. 8, State Board spokesman Mike Keckler said.

The state added the extra time because the vendor, ClassWallet, only first notified grant recipients last week. Many of the families who received grants are filing for reimbursements for things like computers or internet connectivity service. It takes time to find the proper receipts and paperwork and file for reimbursement, Keckler said.

Plus, the quick original deadline came during the heart of Christmas break.

The reimbursement period covered for the grant applies to purchases made between March 1 and Dec. 30, Keckler said.

The deadline for families to spend the money does not change from June 30.

Last week, the State Board announced 18,465 families were selected from 26,512 applications to receive the Strong Families grants.

The state took $50 million in federal CARES Act money to pay for the grants. Congress passed the stimulus law, formally known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, in March.

Grants maxed out at $1,500 per student or $3,500 per family.

The new deadline applies to families who have already been selected to receive the grants. No new grant applications are being accepted.